Asst. chief with PPB responds to overtime audit, cites critical staff shortage

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An assistant chief with the Portland Police Bureau says a critical staff shortage is driving the overtime noted in a recent city auditor’s office report.
The Portland City Auditor released a report Tuesday that said the police bureau is mismanaging its overtime.
In Fiscal Year 2017-2018, the report says the bureau spent $15.7 million on overtime, and officers worked nearly 250,000 extra hours. At the high end, auditors say one officer worked 97 hours in just one-week last year.
Assistant Chief Ryan Lee spoke with FOX 12 about the report Wednesday and said he appreciates the work of the auditor's office. He says right now, the bureau is down at least 120 sworn officers. Plus, he says, there are retirements on the horizon that will create even more vacancies. On top of that, there are about 40 critical administrative positions that need to be filled in various departments.
The bureau says they are hiring right now, but that process and the necessary training takes time. Lee says PPB agrees with many of the auditor’s recommendations and has already taken substantial steps to improve efficiencies and oversight, citing an example from the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
“We reduced the number of overtime hours used by 10,000 hours, despite the fact that from a sworn personnel standpoint we had a net loss of 17 personnel in that time,” Lee said.
Anyone interested in joining the Portland Police Bureau either as a sworn officer or in an administrative role should visit https://www.joinportlandpolice.com/.
To read the auditor’s full report, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/auditservices/article/743069.
