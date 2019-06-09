Astoria doctor's retirement highlights importance of child abuse resources in rural areas

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – Unfortunately, child abuse can happen at any time and anywhere. But when victims live in smaller towns, that can often mean fewer resources.
It’s not an easy job, but Dr. Roy Little’s is a crucial one.
“Our job is to evaluate children when there’s concern some sort of abuse may have had happened, whether that’s physical abuse or emotional, sexual abuse,” said Dr. Little.
Since 2001, Little has been the medical examiner at The Lighthouse for Kids in Astoria, a child abuse assessment center serving Clatsop County.
“I think we do a big service to kids,” said Dr. Little.
Little usually examines kids referred to the center by police or the Oregon Department of Human Services. They’ll also have a recorded conversation with a forensic interviewer, like Judy Ronis.
“The goal is for the child to not have to repeat the story over and over and over,” said Ronis.
But at the end of this year, Dr. Little is hanging up his stethoscope for good.
“I’m not optimistic,” said Dr. Little. “I think the position will go unfilled.”
Little, who used to own a private practice and later worked in the emergency department in Astoria, said it’s often hard for full-time doctors to find time to come to the center, especially since child abuse cases come in at random intervals.
“Astoria is unique too because the medical history in the medical community here, is that we don’t have a group of people who are kind of partly retired who might take up jobs like this,” said Dr. Little.
Little said this isn’t just an issue in Astoria, but rural areas in general.
Often, families will have to travel somewhere far to get the services they need. Once Little leaves, that will mean Clatsop County kids will most likely be traveling to the Portland area for medical exams.
“It’s a long drive,” said Ronis. “It costs money, so a lot of parents opt not to do it and it’s traumatic to sit in a car for two hours when you don’t know, that anticipation of what’s going to happen when you get there, I think is traumatic, so I think it just adds to their burden.”
And adding to a child’s burden is the last thing employees at The Lighthouse for Kids ever want.
“Child abuse is real, it really exists,” said Dr. Little. “It’s not comfortable for kids to go or families to go through this.”
And with the clock ticking on Little’s retirement, the center’s still holding out hope for his replacement.
“It would be very sad, because it’s an important service that we offer,” said Ronis.
Employees at The Lighthouse for Kids said they’re always looking for more forensic interviewers as well.
And it’s not just jobs like the medical examiner that are hard to fill in rural areas. Little is also a physician at the Clastop County Jail. Once he retires, he said the jail will be in a similar boat, trying to find a part-time doctor to take on the roll.
