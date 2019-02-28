CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old Astoria man was arrested on multiple charges following a child sex abuse investigation.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in January after they received information from a resident that a man, later identified as Fabian Alberto Zamora-Rodriguez, was using the dating app Grindr to solicit sex with children in exchange for child sex abuse imagery.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were posing both as an 11-year-old boy and as the boy's 40-year-old babysitter, and communicated with Zamora-Rodriguez online and made plans to meet in person.
Zamora-Rodriguez failed to follow through with plans to meet in January.
The sheriff's office said Zamora-Rodriguez stopped communicating with deputies for several weeks, then resumed contact last week and made plans to meet in person again.
On Wednesday, Zamora-Rodriguez showed up to a park for what he believed was going to be a sexual rendezvous with an 11-year-old boy, but was met by deputies instead and arrested.
Zamora-Rodriguez was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, two counts of attempted use of a child in a sexually explicit display, and eight counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The sheriff's office believes that Zamora-Rodriguez was traveling between Longview, Yakima, Hermiston, and the Clatsop County area during the period which he was not communicating with investigators.
Zamora-Rodriguez lived in the Hermiston and Yakima areas before moving to Astoria last year.
The sheriff's office said they do not currently have evidence of any children being abused by Zamora-Rodriguez, but anyone with information about abuse is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Detective Ryan Humphrey at 503-338-3633 or by email at rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.
