ASTROIA, OR (KPTV) - Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria has closed its facilities after 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Clatsop County Public Health said the company notified health officials Friday after learning one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Saturday, Clatsop County Public Health workers tested 35 people working at Bornstein who showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Results of 30 of those tests were received Monday, with 11 returning positive. Five tests are still pending.
Health officials directed all 35 of the tested individuals to be quarantined or to self-isolate.
The public health department is working with Bornstein to test the rest of the company’s Astoria workforce. Health officials have also started tracing the contacts of employees who tested positive.
Andrew Bornstein, company vice president, said all the company’s workers have been directed to shelter in place at home, and that the company is closely following direction from Clatsop County Public Health.
The company closed its facilities until further notice.
The 11 positive cases among employees included four women – one age 30-39, three age 40-49 – and seven men – two age 30-39, four age 50-59 and one 60-69.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.