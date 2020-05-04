ASTROIA, OR (KPTV) - Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria has closed its facilities after 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
By Monday evening, Andrew Bornstein, company vice president, said the total positive cases had reached 13.
Clatsop County Public Health said the company notified health officials Friday after learning one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Saturday, Clatsop County Public Health workers tested 35 people working at Bornstein who showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Results of 30 of those tests were received Monday, according to health officials, with 11 initially returning positive. Five tests were still pending.
Health officials directed all 35 of the tested individuals to be quarantined or to self-isolate.
The public health department is working with Bornstein to test the rest of the company’s Astoria workforce. Health officials have also started tracing the contacts of employees who tested positive.
Andrew Bornstein said all the company’s workers have been directed to shelter in place at home, and that the company is closely following direction from Clatsop County Public Health.
"Despite our best efforts to implement and enforce the CDC guidelines for the last month, including bringing in Clatsop County Health officials to the facility over 2 weeks ago to advise our staff and operations on how to better socially distance, we have been tragically struck with 13 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19. At this time our two Astoria seafood plants have been shut down, and we are working hand in hand with county health officials to increase testing and implement contact tracing. We are advising all of our employees to self isolate and quarantine as advised by Public Health until further notice and guidance is provided," Andrew Bornstein said in a written statement.
The company closed its facilities until further notice.
The 11 initial positive cases among employees included four women – one age 30-39, three age 40-49 – and seven men – two age 30-39, four age 50-59 and one 60-69.
Details were not known for the other two positive cases.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[scared]Now seafood is off my list.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.