PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The United Kingdom is the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca's vaccine, one that's in a trial phase right now at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
Local researchers tell FOX 12 they're just wrapping up their enrollment phase with Oregonians. For Dr. Marcel Curlin, the OHSU study's lead investigator, the rapid timeline and success of the vaccine in the U.K. is meaningful.
"You've had a kind of collaboration across different disciplines in medicine that you rarely see, and so, both on a personal and professional level and also from a scientific perspective and a health care perspective, it's really quite amazing," Curlin told FOX 12 Wednesday.
While the approval in the U.K. doesn't greenlight it in the United States, Curlin says it is a good sign.
"Before it becomes available to the public, it's going to go through the FDA process, which is an independent and separate review process, it'll take a little bit longer. But coming in with that background of it having already been approved in the U.K. is just good news," said Curlin.
For participants who will unknowingly receive a placebo during the clinical trial, Curlin says they won't lose the opportunity to receive a vaccine when they become available for the general public. None of the vaccine versions are widely accessible yet.
"If your doctor says to you, 'Hey, we have the vaccine available now. We have Pfizer, or we have Moderna, or we have AstraZeneca or Jansen. Do you want to get vaccinated?' And you have to make that decision. You should make that decision knowing what happened in the study. So at that point, you become unblinded, and you can have an intelligent decision-making process with your physician about what to do," said Curlin.
OHSU was originally hoping to enroll hundreds of Oregonians in the trial, and more than 13,000 people expressed interest.
But because of the pandemic's fast-moving nature and the timeframe available to them, an OHSU spokesperson says they'll only be able to enroll up to 300 people in the trial.
