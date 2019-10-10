PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of family, friends and peers took a break from days of intensive searching to participate in a candlelight vigil Thursday night for Owen Klinger, a University of Portland student who has been reported missing.
Owen, 18, was last seen leaving his campus dorm by roommates around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to his family, he told the roommates he was going to a lacrosse practice, but they noted he didn’t have any of his usual gear with him.
But Owen never showed up at the practice. It’s something his father, Dustin Klinger, told reporters Thursday was unusual.
Instead, Owen went to a campus ATM to withdraw cash, the Klinger family said.
Dustin Klinger said minutes later, around 8 p.m., he can be seen on nearby surveillance not far away.
“Portland Police did find a TriMet video, the bit where he was outside a bus last seen walking on Portsmouth toward Lombard,” Dustin Klinger said. “We've been canvassing the area trying to see if businesses will share video to figure out which way he may have gone.”
Where Owen went after, however, remains a mystery.
Noting it was unusual that he didn’t return, Owen’s roommates reported him missing to the university’s Department of Public Safety around 1 a.m. on Monday, Dustin Klinger said.
Later in the day Monday, and every day since, groups of volunteer search crews have been out scouring neighborhoods surrounding the campus. They have also posted fliers with Owen’s photo and description: brown, shoulder-length hair, about 6’1” tall and weighing 165 pounds. When he was last seen, Owen was seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and jeans and had a drawstring backpack.
The Klingers’ have also been trying to call Owen’s cell phone, however, they say it hasn’t been active since Sunday night around the time he was last seen, when it pinged a tower near campus.
On Thursday night, inside a University of Portland campus chapel, more than 400 people gathered for prayer and a candlelight vigil. It was held the night before students leave for a weeklong fall break.
Owen’s mother, Mary Klinger, spoke to reporters when it concluded.
“We want Owen to know how much he's loved by us, and this community,” she said. “We want him to know how much we love him, unconditionally.”
Mary Klinger said her son seemed to be doing well, had good grades and appeared happy during his first semester.
“If there was something we don't know, that he doesn't want us to know, that doesn't matter,” she said. “We just love him and want him back.”
Anyone who has seen Owen Klinger since 8 p.m. on Sunday night is urged to contact Portland Police immediately.
A Facebook page has been created to keep the public posted on new developments in the search. Anyone interested in volunteering in the ongoing searches should contact findowenk@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.