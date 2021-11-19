FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Several injuries were reported after a crash between a school bus and a semi-truck occurred on Highway 6 Friday morning.
Forest Grove Fire said the crash occurred on the Wilson River Highway (Highway 6) at milepost 35 just after 9:30 a.m.
At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Forest Grove Fire said crews are continuing to treat people at the scene. It is not known at this time if the people injured were students.
Metro West Ambulance said 30 students and six adults were on the school bus at the time of the crash.
Highway 6 is closed in both directions while emergency crews remain on scene.
