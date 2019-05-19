PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say at least five people were injured after a shooting at a party venue in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in a party/event venue in the 200 block of Southeast Madison Street at about 12:40 a.m.
Police say the event was an “all ages” type party in a warehouse-type building. They say officers encountered a chaotic scene with people leaving on foot and in vehicles.
Officers found at least two shooting victims, who were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Police say three other victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.
All victims are expected to survive, and at least three of the victims have been released from the hospital.
Investigators say there was an argument between at least two people immediately before the shooting. They believe that numerous potential witnesses left without providing statements to police.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate the shooting.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gun Violence Reduction Team at (503) 823-4106, or e-mail GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
