At least two injured in shooting at SE Portland event venue

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting at an event venue in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Police responded to the report of a shooting in a party/event venue in the 200 block of Southeast Madison Street at about 12:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found at least two shooting victims. The victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Officers say more people may have been shot and taken to the hospital on their own.
There is no word on the victims’ condition at this time.
Following up on a shooting that happened overnight on SE Madison St. near 2nd Ave. @PortlandPolice say at least two people were shot, possibly more, at an event venue here. We’re working to gather some more information, so feel free to message me if you were around at the time. pic.twitter.com/szqFf6VWAc— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) May 19, 2019
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is taking over the investigation. They’re working to interview victims and witnesses and gather evidence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.
