TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving a motor home on northbound Interstate 205 and Stafford Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
At least two people are injured, firefighters said. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
All lanes on northbound I-205 are closed.
Update I205 Incident - an additional ambulance has been requested to the scene. Picture of the scene from the @OregonDOT Camera. #pdxalerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6utI00lBBz— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 8, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
