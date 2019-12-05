At-risk kids make gifts, meet LEGO stars at annual event in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Everything was awesome for dozens of kids celebrating the holidays in Portland Thursday evening.
The kids at the We Care event, hosted by the Herman Miller company and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, played games, won prizes, and made gifts.
The event is held annually to benefit at-risk children in Portland and other cities.
Special visitors in Portland this year included Wyldstyle and Emmet from The LEGO Movie.
Kids during the event also ate snacks, had their faces painted, and made crafts to give to family, friends and teachers.
"I think it’s great, our kids love to be able to give things to their family members, and they don't necessarily have the funds to buy gifts, and so this is their opportunity to make things for them, but also have fun, and win prizes,” April Loschiavo, director of youth programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs, said.
Thursday’s event at the Regence Boys & Girls Club marked the 22nd We Care event in Portland.
