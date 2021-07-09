PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a reward Friday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire at the Heidi Manor apartments that killed two people.
Four others were also injured in the fire, including a 25-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the fire should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.
Tips can also be sent to Portland Police Bureau Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
In addition to the ATF reward, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.