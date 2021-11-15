TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department are asking for the public’s help after a Chase Bank ATM was stolen early Monday morning.

The theft occurred around 3:15 a.m. when officers responded to alarms coming from a free-standing ATM in the 12100 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road. On arrival, officers reported the ATM had been completely ripped out of the ground.

At roughly the same time officers were responding, residents of the nearby Meadow Creek Apartments reported seeing a Ford F350 drive through the complex parking lot with an ATM chained to the back of the truck.

Because of the size and weight of the ATM, extensive damage was caused as the truck drove through including ripping out speed bumps, breaking apart curbs and damaging at least one car, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Once officers arrived at the Meadow Creek Apartments, they found the Ford F350 ditched and still running with no one inside. A K-9 was then used to try and track down the suspects, but the attempts was unsuccessful.

Investigators in the case are asking anyone who may have surveillance or cell phone video related to the case, or who witnessed any part of the theft, to email tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-COPS.