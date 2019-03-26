Attempted car break-ins caught on camera in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A group of people were caught on camera trying to break into cars in Happy Valley.
The Happy Valley Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page. The video shows a group of at least three people testing the door handles of cars.
Police say it happened in a neighborhood off Southeast 152nd, north of Sunnyside early Friday.
Two people are seen on the video trying to open car doors that police say were locked with no valuables in sight. In that particular instance, neither car was broken into and nothing was stolen.
However, it was a different story for one neighbor.
Off Southeast 152nd on Southeast Ivy Creek Street, a woman says that same morning she woke up to her car with its door open.
Carley Webster says about 10 other cars on this street had their doors open too.
What’s strange is the way the thieves broke into her car, which she thought was locked, and others.
“No damage, they didn’t break any windows. The car wasn’t cut up. Like, it was clear that they were just after, you know, valuable stuff. That’s all they wanted,” Webster said. “I feel violated for sure. Like, it’s definitely something that makes you feel uneasy. Especially ‘cause all the doors were open. We saw the three people in the video, so I’m like, did they all just jump inside my car? That’s weird. So, driving out that morning was definitely uneasy.”
Webster had her Macbook, Air Pods, and other electronics stolen – worth thousands of dollars.
She says they moved from Beaverton recently and thought this neighborhood would be safer.
Webster says the car prowlers didn’t take her garage door opener, thankfully.
But she’s left feeling a little unsettled from all of this, thinking the prowlers must have had a device to unlock all of the cars she saw with their doors open.
Police say this is a concerning event. People are always encouraged to call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.
