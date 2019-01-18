CLATSKANIE, OR (KPTV) - Charges including attempted murder and assault were dropped for a Clatskanie man who was arrested in January 2018.
Prosecutors announced all of the charges against Jeremiah Crothers had been dismissed Thursday. He was then arraigned on a new case and pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
Crothers was facing more serious charges after deputies responded to a call from a domestic violence advocate last year. Investigators said he left the home before deputies arrived and was later caught in St. Helens.
Investigators at that time alleged Crothers acted violently toward his wife and 7-month-old son.
Prosecutors told FOX 12 on Friday that the initial charges were dropped due to his wife’s testimony changing over time and corroborating evidence not matching the testimony, including reports from doctors and witness statements.
After pleading guilty to his lone charge Thursday, Crothers was sentenced to undergo a domestic violence assessment and chemical dependency treatment. He was also sentenced to three years probation, and he if fails to comply with all of his probation requirements, he could be ordered to 13 months in prison.
