PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was accused of being responsible for five separate Portland shootings on Tuesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney announced the filing of a 40-count indictment that accuses John Coleman Hardaway Jr., 23, of being responsible for five separate shootings.
Hardaway Jr. is accused of the shooting that occurred in the 4200 block of Northeast Wygant Street on Dec. 9, 2018; shooting that occurred near the intersection of North Newman Avenue and North Trenton Street on Dec. 15, 2018; and the three shootings that occurred in the 4300 block of North Willis Boulevard on Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 23, 2019.
The indictment charges Hardaway Jr. with 12 counts of attempted murder with a firearm, 10 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of resisting arrest.
In total, the indictment accuses Hardaway Jr. of intentionally attempting to cause the death of 12 separate individuals, according to the DA.
Hardaway Jr. was arrested on Jan. 31, 2019 in the 400 block of West Burnside. At that time, law enforcement found a Ruger P89 9 mm handgun inside the car Hardaway Jr. was driving, according to court documents.
During the investigation, law enforcement submitted ballistic evidence to be forensically analyzed by the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS), according to a probable cause affidavit,
In Feb. 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) notified the PPB Gun Violence Reduction Team of a presumptive IBIS match linking ballistic evidence recovered during the investigation to the handgun recovered inside a car that Hardaway Jr. was driving.
According to court documents, police in March 2019 executed a court-authorized search warrant on a social media account believed to be associated with Hardaway Jr. During the search, law enforcement located several images from separate instances of Hardaway in possession of a Ruger P89 9 mm handgun.
