BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 43-year-old attempted murder suspect who was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton earlier this year has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Daniel McNamara was involved in a standoff with police for more than two hours near Southeast Farmington Road between Murray Boulevard and 150th Place.
According to officers, McNamara was parked in a truck with a gun. Police say he made several suicidal threats over text messages.
Nearby schools were put in lockdown as a precaution as the situation unfolded.
McNamara eventually shot at officers, who returned fire. McNamara was taken to the hospital and no officers were hurt.
McNamara was released from the hospital April 25 and booked into the Washington County Jail in May. In August, he pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful use of a weapon.
In court Wednesday, McNamara was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of post-prison supervision.
