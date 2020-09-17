Attention drivers: Nine-day closure of Interstate Bridge northbound span begins Saturday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The northbound span of the Interstate Bridge will be closed for nine days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
During the closure, northbound and southbound bridge traffic will share the three lanes and sidewalk on the southbound span.
Movable concrete barriers will allow two lanes of traffic in the busiest direction, with two southbound lanes open for the morning commute and two northbound lanes open for the afternoon commute.
The sidewalk on the southbound span will remain open at all times for people walking or riding bicycles.
During the bridge closure, four ramps in the project area will close for traffic control and to ensure a safe work zone:
• Marine Drive on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
• Hayden Island on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
• I-5 north to SR 14 off-ramp in Vancouver.
• SR 14/Washington Street on-ramp to I-5 south in Vancouver.
Signs will direct drivers to detour routes.
Double lane closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday in both directions of I-5 to install a zipper barrier, according to the ODOT.
Additionally, the left lane of the southbound span will close Sept. 27-Oct. 4 around the clock as crews upgrade the median barrier, remove equipment and wrap up the project.
Before and after the closures, drivers should expect occasional night lane closures on I-5, up to 30-minute bridge lifts on the northbound span and nighttime ramp closures between Victory Boulevard and SR-14.
ODOT said the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge is 103 years old and this closure is needed to replace some of its original components.
“Travelers should be prepared. Consider delaying or shifting trips, taking transit, or working from home or another location if possible. Make a plan and not only will you help your own commute but maybe help reduce congestion for everyone else as well,” according to ODOT.
For more, go to http://interstatebridge.org.
The project was initially set to begin last week, but it was delayed due to wildfires in the region.
