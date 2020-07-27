CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters dealt with high temperatures while battling a house fire in the Glenwood neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department was called out to a fire in the 8900 block of Northeast 119th Street.
First arriving crews found an attic fire in a single-story manufactured home.
Vancouver Fire says the fire had spread through the entire attic and near 100 degree temperatures made it difficult for crews to fight the fire. It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.
All occupants of the home were able to exit before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
