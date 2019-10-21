ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A former engineering student in Albany was sentenced to more than three year in federal prison Monday for trafficking thousands of fake and altered iPhones, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Quan Jiang, 30, will also serve three years’ supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods. Jiang is a Chinese national and was a former engineering student at Linn Benton Community College, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court documents state Jiang between Jan. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2018 regularly received packages containing between 20 and 30 counterfeit iPhones from associates in Hong Kong. Using various assumed names, Jiang would submit each iPhone to Apple for a warranty replacement, court documents allege, shipping the genuine replacement devices back to China for resale.
In exchange, Jiang’s associate would pay Jiang’s mother, also residing in China, who would in turn deposit the money into Jiang’s bank account.
Jiang’s scheme first came to the attention of law enforcement in April 2017, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of 28 iPhone 6 devices en route to Jiang in Corvallis. CBP seized a similar shipment of 25 iPhone 7 Plus devices addressed to Jiang in October 2017. In both instances, CBP sent Jiang a notice of seizure, indicating that Apple representatives had confirmed the phones were counterfeit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
“Nevertheless, three more shipments—each with 29 iPhones—were seized by CBP in November 2017,” according to the attorney’s office.
Jiang later admitted to investigators that he knew the devices were counterfeit and that it was illegal to submit them to Apple as genuine products still under warranty.
Jiang in just over two years imported more than 2,000 inoperable counterfeit iPhones, ultimately obtaining approximately 1,500 genuine replacement iPhones, each with an approximate resale value of $600, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
