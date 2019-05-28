UMATILLA, OR (KPTV) – A Umatilla man was sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release Tuesday for strangling his significant other in front their kids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
In April 2017, Joel Malcom Salt, 29, grabbed the woman by her hair, threw her to the ground and dragged her to the bedroom in front of their four kids, according to court documents. Once in the bedroom, he pinned the woman to the floor, punching and strangling her and causing her to lose consciousness several times, court documents state.
The attorney’s office says Salt, a Navajo Indian, violated a tribal protective order by going to victim’s house. The victim is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation and lives there with her and Salt’s four kids, according to the attorney’s office.
To divert Salt’s attention during the attack, the attorney’s office says the victim told him that their kids probably left the house to tell her father, who lived next door, that Salt was beating her.
Hearing this, Salt released the woman and left the room to check, the attorney’s office says.
While Salt was out of the room, the woman escaped out of a window and ran to her father’s house. The father gathered the four kids and called police, the attorney’s office says. Salt fled the scene before police arrived but was later arrested.
Salt in November 2018 pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with assault by strangulation. During sentencing, the judge ordered Salt to attend an intensive batterer’s intervention program and to undergo substance abuse and mental health treatment.
In court Tuesday, Salt was sentenced to time served, having already served 22 months in custody, the attorney’s office says. Among other conditions of supervision, he is prohibited from entering the Umatilla Indian Reservation or contacting the victim and their children without advance approval of his probation officer and notice to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.