PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An attorney who shot at the office of another attorney in Beaverton was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Erik Graeff, 33, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. He was sentenced Wednesday.
Graeff was arrested in February 2018.
Investigators responded to shots fired near an office on Southwest Murray Boulevard and Millikan Way two months before his arrest.
Shell casings were found at the scene, along with bullet strikes to a building. People were inside the building at the time, but nobody was hurt.
Graeff was identified as a suspect and warrants were served at his home and office. Two guns and ammunition were seized as evidence.
Detectives said Graeff was involved in an ongoing argument with another attorney, which led to the shooting.
Graeff was licensed to practice law in both Oregon and Washington, according to previous reports.
Along with 18 months in prison, Graeff was sentenced to five years probation and he can no longer own a firearm.
