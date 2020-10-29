Attorney's office: 35 arrested in major drug trafficking scheme involving Oregon; 260 pounds of meth, other drugs seized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — 35 people are facing charges in connection with a international drug trafficking scheme, including a ringleader and supplier from Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Victor Diaz-Ramirez, 30, who had been living in Mexico, is facing a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Diaz-Ramirez was indicted as part of an investigation into the large-scale distribution of drugs into Oregon from Mexico by the drug trafficking organization he led, known as the Diaz DTO, according to the attorney's office.
According to court documents, the Diaz DTO has been operating at least since 2018, importing drugs into the United States and transporting them from California to Oregon by hiding them inside vehicles. Once in Oregon, the drugs were distributed throughout the state from a distribution cell in Lane County, the attorney's office said.
During its investigation, law enforcement seized from the Diaz DTO over 260 pounds of methamphetamine, 16 pounds of heroin, 6 pounds of fentanyl in the form of 4000 fentanyl pills, 76 firearms, 1 grenade, multiple vehicles, and more than $760,000 in cash used to facilitate drug transactions, according to the attorney's office.
Investigators have arrested 35 people identified as members or associates of the Diaz DTO. They are facing drug-related charges including distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into Oregon between 2018 and 2020. Those people were identified as:
- Victor Diaz-Ramirez, 30
- Rodolfo Arroyo-Segoviano, 34
- Jose Manuel Cabadas, 36
- Nicholas A. Norton-Guerra, 30
- Arturo Gonzalez Jr., 22
- Jose Cruz Granados Munoz, 33
- Robert Harrington, 40
- Gregory Todd Daily, 57
- Austin Wayne Reinke, 34
- Shelby Lynn Mathews, 30
- Javin Michael Loomis, 42
- William Joseph Hawkins, 42
- Randy Allen Hendricks, 59
- Vernon Eli Reece, 58
- Alejandro Augustin Cardenas, 43
- Spencer Arthur Crawford, 36
- Anthony Robert Andreotti, 43
- Isidro Mateo-Olivera, 32
- Andres Santacruz, 40
- Yasmani Diaz Iturbe, 35
- Artemio Lorea Carrillo, 47
- Alejandro Lara, 27
- Karine Garabedian, 36
- Tamara Gonzalez-Valdivia, 24
- Andres Avila Gamboa, 29
- Israel Salvador Mercado-Mendoza, 33
- Rigoberto Morfin-Pedroza, 36
- Delfino Angel Davila-Tamayo, 27
- Cristina Maria Elizabeth Fregoso, 36
- Jose Leonidas Gonzalez-Castillo, 52
- Felipe Antonio Rapalo, 31
- Eddy Eduardo Rapalo, 24
- Gustavo Arango-Moreno, 29
- Victor Ramos-Vergara, 32
A lot of good Christian names there
