PORTLAND,OR (KPTV) - An Astoria man is facing a civil disorder charge after court documents say he threw a large firework at law enforcement during a protest in Portland last month.
Ty John Fox, 23, was one of several protesters near the Portland Police Bureau's east precinct building on Sept. 6, court documents state.
Fox and other protesters were captured on video forming a line in the street across from Portland police officers and Oregon state troopers. According to the attorney's office, video shows Fox turn toward the camera while walking behind the line and ignite a large, cylindrical firework, throwing it over the line of protesters toward law enforcement. Moments later, an explosion and flash occurred near the officers. Fox was arrested in connection with the incident later that night.
Fox made his first appearance in federal court on Friday and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 29.
(1) comment
Thank you feds!
