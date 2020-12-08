HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man from Forest Grove has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls, the Washington County District Attorney's Office says.
Todd Alan Ott on Friday pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of third-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
One of the two victims in September last year disclosed that Ott had abused her on a regular basis over a span of six months, beginning when she was 13 years old, according to the attorney's office. The girl reported that her family had been living with Ott in Forest Grove and that her parents may have known about the abuse and allowed it to continue. The victims’ parents were also arrested and indicted on charges related to abuse and neglect.
A second victim also reported abuse beginning when she was 11 years old and living with Ott.
According to the attorney's office, an acquaintance of Ott reported that Ott had bragged about sexually abusing a young girl in 2015.
At the sentence hearing, the victims told Ott that they would not allow his abuse to define them or prevent them from accomplishing their goals, according to the attorney's office. Ott will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
