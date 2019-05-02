PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Auditor has released results of a study on the city's tax on recreational marijuana.
According to the audit released on Thursday, the three percent local tax has raised $8.2 million over the two years it has been in effect.
When voters passed it in 2016, it was promoted as a way to fund drug and alcohol treatment programs.
The auditor says, in fact, 79 percent of the money is going to public safety, while five percent went to treatment programs.
The remaining 16 percent went to programs that support small businesses.
The auditor is urging the city to be more transparent about where the tax money is going and to be more accountable to voters.
City leaders responded to the audit, saying they agree with the findings and are working to make changes.
