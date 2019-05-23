Audit: City of Portland golf courses are in a financial sand trap

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s city-run golf courses are in a financial sand trap, according to a new audit, which says the golf program is basically bankrupt.
Portland’s publicly run golf courses include Heron Lakes, Colwood, Eastmoreland and Rose City.
The new audit states the parks and recreation golf program is at a crossroads. The program is supposed to be self-sustaining, but in 2017, it required 800,000 taxpayer dollars to keep going.
The audit cites a national trend of golf’s declining popularity and ineffective management of the program in the past.
Many of the factors that led to the funding shortfall in 2017 remain in place, according to the audit, which calls on parks and recreation to present alternatives to city council to determine the program’s future and to improve its contract management.
