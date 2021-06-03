Audit finds states struggled to distribute CARES Act funds

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal audit found states struggled to distribute CARES Act funding, leaving Americans suffering financial hardship and waiting for help.
The audit, performed by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General, found states had difficulty implementing CARES Act programs and promptly paying out claims.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, for instance, it took an average of 38 days from the passage of the CARES Act to the first payment on a claim.
In addition, the audit found states made at least 39 billion dollars worth of improper payments, more than five billion of which was lost to fraud.
States either didn't report overpayments or fraudulent payment, or reported them inaccurately, the audit found.
The report's authors blamed the problems on a combination of antiquated technology and computer systems, insufficient staffing, and unclear guidance.
The problem is politicians that have never actually had to make anything happen thinking they can just snap their fingers ("we've come up with a catchy acronym, so our job's done") and systems and procedures magically appear. 39 days to go from nothing to a system that is supposed to wisely distribute billions of dollars in cash based on incomplete and unclear rules is pretty good.
