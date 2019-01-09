Audit finds student achievement gaps, budget issues with Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An audit of Portland Public Schools by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office has found achievement gaps between students of different races and nationalities.
The report released Wednesday states PPS has a 53 percent achievement gap between white students and African-American students, which is “substantially worse than the state average.”
Similar gaps exist with students who are Hispanic-Latino, Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander or economically disadvantaged, according to the audit.
Compared to state and national peer districts, PPS does relatively well with white students and students with disabilities, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, but also performs relatively poorly with other student groups.
"Portland Public Schools and the state continue to struggle substantially with students of color, and this inequity must end," said Secretary of State Dennis Richardson. "Portland Public Schools has more funding per student than all Oregon peer districts and more than many national peer districts, yet management challenges and an inconsistent focus on performance are hurting students and teachers."
The audit also found budget and spending issues with PPS, including "insufficient oversight of contracts" and purchasing card spending for things like staff meeting refreshments and Amazon Prime memberships.
In 2017, according to the audit, PPS spent at least $13,000 on a retirement party to rent the Portland Spirit river cruise ship, give out crystal clock retirement gifts and ship in flowers from Hawaii. Another party was held in 2018.
"PPS needs to develop a more transparent budget, publicly report on the results of its investments in student achievement, and detail how its revenues and spending compare to peer districts," according to state auditors.
State auditors also reported issues at high-poverty schools, including relatively high rates of teacher turnover, lower teacher experience and a disconnect between teachers and administrators on managing student conduct.
Auditors identified hiring rules as giving high-poverty schools fewer teachers to choose from than wealthier schools, leading to staffing with more “difficult-to-place teachers,” and newly trained teachers who leave after just two years.
Additionally, the report found that teachers at high-poverty schools were absent an average of one month out of a nine-month school year, not counting holidays or scheduled breaks. Those absences occurred most often on Mondays and Fridays.
The percentage of jobs not filled by substitutes when teachers were absent was triple at high-poverty schools.
Richardson stated that PPS and the Oregon Department of Education agreed with all 26 audit recommendations.
Auditors recommended ODE work with the legislature and education stakeholders to align education investments and improve school district compliance with state education standards.
For PPS, the auditors recommended the district conduct in-depth investigations and report on potential savings areas including spending on executive administration, health benefits, bus services, legal services and building utilization, as well as the use of substitute teachers and educational assistants due to educator absences. Also, PPS should focus on measuring results and addressing inequities at high-poverty schools.
The full audit can be found at oregonsos.com.
