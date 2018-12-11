Audit: Oregon behind other states in implementing practices to combat opioid crisis

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The opioid epidemic is under the microscope again, and a new audit outlines what Oregon is doing in the fight against prescription drug abuse.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office says an Oregonian dies every three days because of prescription opioids, and auditors say the state is far behind others in implementing practices to combat the opioid crisis.
The audit explains that thousands of Oregonians were recently prescribed a dangerous combination of drugs–and while opioids can be helpful with pain, they are highly addictive.
The audit looked at the state’s response through the Oregon Health Authority’s prescription drug monitoring program, also known as PDMP, which it claims is underutilized.
For example, the audit states that Oregon is one of only nine states that do not require prescribers or pharmacies to use the prescription drug monitoring program.
FOX 12 on Tuesday heard from Debra Royal with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Royal shared her own personal tie to the opioid epidemic.
“Four years ago, my nephew tool a fatal mixture of drugs that included opioids, he was 29,” Royal said.
Though Oregon has made progress by prescribing fewer opioids in recent years, the Secretary of State’s Office says when it comes to providing access to treatment and recovery support for substance abuse, Oregon ranks last for adults and second to last for adolescents.
The report also shows that Oregon has the highest rate in the country of senior citizens hospitalized for opioid-related issues, like overdoses.
From here, auditors made 12 recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority, including that all prescribers should register with the PDMP database as well as providing guidance on how to use the database.
Another recommendation is to have the OHA work with legislature to expand state laws to be able to share data with law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
