PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new audit released on Wednesday shows how the city of Portland is handling the clean up of homeless camps.
People sleeping on sidewalks and in parks is a frequent sight in Portland, and the city has struggled to meet the demand for shelter and affordable housing.
Despite being prohibited by code, the city has allowed tent camping in some situations on city-owned property while it works to develop housing.
The audit found the city could do better at managing camp cleanups.
While the homeless issue continues to grow, the city's Homelessness/Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program has tried to respond to the health and safety issues related to camps.
The program takes complaints about campsites, then prioritizes where cleanups are needed.
Crews are then sent to pick up trash and assess the conditions for those living in the camp and decide if an extensive cleanup is needed and the campers need to leave.
The program does not provide shelter or social services but notifies those providers of planned cleanups.
The audit found that highest priority camps are not being identified and the program is not monitoring the timing of cleanups.
One neighbor FOX 12 talked to agrees that is a problem.
"They're too slow with it. They need to be quicker and more efficient and have a place for the homeless to stay," said Monty Sanders. "It gets worse every day. Nobody wants to see those needles around kids and stuff, playgrounds and all that stuff, you know."
In total, auditors made seven recommendations for improvement:
- Improve communication to people experiencing homelessness about when crews will most likely clear the camp, and improve the durability of the notices.
- Ensure that contractors have a common understanding of what the City considers personal property.
- Ensure that contractors improve storage policies and procedures, including extra safeguards for sensitive property.
- Give people filing a complaint status updates.
- Establish data systems and procedures that improve data quality and reduce manual processes, such as by assigning unique identification numbers to assessments and automating the workflow.
- Use data to analyze and improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and timeliness of cleanups.
- Clarify the assessment risk factors and scoring, identify what risk factors require photographic documentation, and establish a common understanding of the criteria among the crews who carry out the assessments.
The city responded to auditors saying some of the suggestions have already begun to be implemented and are working on the others.
On Wednesday, City Council agreed to accept a grant from the Federal Housing and Urban Development.
For the city to receive the grant of more than $245,000, it had to match $61,417.
The grant will be used for the administration of the regional Homeless Management Information System and is already appropriated for this year and included in the city's proposed budget for 2019-2020.
To view the full audit, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/auditservices/article/725888.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.