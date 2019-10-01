PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Auditor released a report that says the police bureau is mismanaging its overtime.
The report released on Tuesday says that Portland police officers are working too much overtime.
In Fiscal Year 2017-2018, the report says the bureau spent $15.7 million on overtime, and officers worked nearly 250,000 extra hours.
At the high end, auditors say one officer worked 97 hours in just one week last year.
Auditors say the reliance on overtime is costly and poses safety risks to officers and to the public.
"Tired officers are more prone to getting in accidents, more prone to having conflicts with community members, so this was an important thing to look at," said Auditor Elizabeth Pape.
Police say most of the overtime was used to schedule officers for daily patrols because of severe staffing shortages.
However, auditors say that's not the only reason for the excessive overtime. They say management isn't scheduling effectively and is lax about the problem.
The auditors suggested improving how they track overtime, putting a cap on overtime hours, and limiting contract work such as working at concerts or parades.
Police Chief Danielle Outlaw responded to the report saying in part, "We are currently in the process of changing our shift schedules and minimum staffing levels based upon demand for service and public safety needs, and will continue to evaluate how efficiently we are meeting these demands in the future."
In the statement, Chief Outlaw also said "in most instances, the bureau either has already or is in the process of implementing strategies along the lines of suggestions put forth in the report."
The report cites that long hours cause fatigue, which can result in a higher risk of injury or death in the line of duty. It can also contribute to burnout and early retirement.
To read the full report, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/auditservices/article/743069.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
