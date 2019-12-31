PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Audrey, a 5-month Chihuahua mix, was the final pet adoption of the decade at the Oregon Humane Society.
The dog was adopted by Robert and Karen Dugas, of Gresham, as their 15-year anniversary gift to each other, according to the humane society.
The dog joins the couple’s two other Chihuahuas: Spiffy, 13, and Barkley, 1.
OHS says Audrey is shy and has been available for adoption from a foster home.
“During their pet meet today, Audrey immediately connected with Barkley and Spiffy, who will help boost Audrey’s confidence and be her playmates,” OHS said.
OHS finishes the decade with close to 115,000 pet adoptions.
