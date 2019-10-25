MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two pedestrians, one of them a 3-year-old boy, were hit by a driver in Marion County Friday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.
The boy and his 36-year-old aunt were rushed to an area hospital after collision around 1 p.m. on Lancaster Driver Northeast at Monroe Avenue Northeast.
The boy is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the driver was headed north on Lancaster Drive Northeast in a white Honda Civic when they collided with the boy and his aunt. Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Detours were in place on Lancaster Drive Northeast between Amber Street Northeast and Auburn Road Northeast while law enforcement was scene. Authorities continue to investigate.
Marion County Fire District #1, the Keizer Police Department, and the Salem Police Department were also on scene Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
