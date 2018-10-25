AURORA, OR (KPTV) - A devastating fire left an Aurora family with virtually nothing.
A two-alarm blaze ripped through their home on Butteville Road Wednesday night.
Crews said they responded to the residence around 8:04 p.m. and saw the home fully-involved.
A teenage boy was home at the time.
Fire crews said the boy got out and made sure a neighboring tenant wasn't inside and then went back in to save some pets.
While inside, the boy inhaled some smoke but was evaluated on scene and released to his parents.
The home was more than 100 years old and fire crews said the inside is a total loss.
The fire started in the kitchen, according to crews.
The family is now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
