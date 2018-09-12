WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - A day after a medical examiner said it appears a hiker was killed by a cougar, the search is on to track down the wild animal.
The Hunchback Mountain Trailhead is closed Wednesday as authorities search for the cougar believed to have killed 55-year-old Diana Bober.
Bober was reported missing Sept. 7 after last being seen on Aug. 29.
On Monday, Clackamas County deputies said they had found a female body while searching for Bober.
The body was positively identified as Bober on Tuesday, and the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office determined Bober’s injuries were consistent with a cougar attack.
Investigators said this is the first verified deadly attack by a wild cougar in Oregon.
Now, a mix of members from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Clackamas County deputies and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement are participating in the search for the cougar.
Authorities said if they find a cougar and link its DNA to the one that killed Bober, the animal will be killed.
The hunt is on for a cougar believed to have attacked & killed a Gresham woman hiking the Hunchback Mountain trail. @MyODFW @ClackCoSheriff @ForestServiceNW all here at the Zig Zag ranger station. Authorities say if they find a cougar & DNA matches w/ victim, it will be put down. pic.twitter.com/Ub7GrBwgrq— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 12, 2018
People who live in the Zigzag area and who have explored the same trail say they've also encountered cougars in the area, but they've never heard of anything like this.
"When I saw that it was a cougar attack, I thought to myself 'well, I'll keep my animals inside. I'll keep my radar on,'" said a man who identified himself as “Jamesie". "They're there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We're just there visiting, you know. It's not surprising that sooner or later, a human would interact with a wild predator and there would be a negative result."
ODFW estimates Oregon's cougar population to be about 6,000 of all age classes. ODFW tracks conflicts with cougars—situations where they kill livestock or pets or threaten human safety by being in town repeatedly in daylight. Complaints have averaged more than 400 per year statewide for the last several years.
Posters outside the Zigzag Ranger Station warn the public about cougars, including how to identify signs of them along the trail.
Poster outside Zigzag Ranger Station warns of cougars - and how to detect signs of them along the trails. pic.twitter.com/ukwWxGZJ0G— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 12, 2018
Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call 911.
Anyone who encounters a cougar should:
- Stay calm and stand your ground.
- Maintain direct eye contact.
- Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.
- Back away slowly.
- Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.
- Raise your voice and speak firmly.
- If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.
- If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any other items available.
