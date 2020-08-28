Authorities give update on who is being prosecuted for crimes related to Portland protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Authorities are providing an update on who is being prosecuted for crimes related to Portland protests.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it is going through more than 600 cases right now to determine who will be prosecuted.
Earlier this month, District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that his office will not prosecute people on certain charges stemming from protests, including interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
On Thursday, the attorney’s office confirmed that they are looking into 640 cases. Because they’re doing it by hand, they said they don’t yet have a full number of who will be prosecuted.
FOX 12 also heard from the U.S Attorney’s Office, who said federal officers have arrested 100 people since May 26. The office says 74 of those people will be prosecuted for federal crimes, including assaults of federal officers, arson, and damaging federal government property.
The FBI announced this week that it is now helping to investigate crimes linked to protests in Portland. Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon spoke with FOX 12 on Wednesday. Renn said he has made the decision to put more resources toward investigating violent crimes related to Portland riots in an effort to help departments that are stretched thin.
"We're putting some more resources into these crimes that are being leveled in the city towards law enforcement officers, towards county and city facilities, because they're starting to have this accumulative effect that's affecting public safety,” Cannon said.
The FBI is asking for any tips on recent crimes during demonstrations. Specifically, they’re looking for witnesses to crimes at the Justice Center the night of May 29 into the morning of May 30 and at the Chase Bank on 6th Avenue during that same time.
(2) comments
I wonder if Vegas is giving odds on the number that will actually be charged?
Maybe Trump's emphasis on Law and Order is being taken seriously.
