VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Clark County deputies after a chase early Sunday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with a person they had probable cause to arrest for first-degree assault with a handgun. The suspect did not comply with the traffic stop and led deputies on a chase.
Deputies stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street. The suspect got out of the vehicle, armed with a handgun and did not comply with deputies’ orders. The deputies then fired at the suspect.
The sheriff's office said the suspect, still armed with a handgun, fled on foot and was later found dead a short distance away from his vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect still had the gun in his hand with his finger on the trigger.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 26-year-old Karuo Kfin, of Vancouver. His cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the torso.
No additional information has been released at this time.
The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation team is conducting the investigation. The two involved deputies were placed on leave per standard protocol.