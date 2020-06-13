PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are investigating a large number of fires set near downtown Portland since May 29.
Investigators created a map displaying the fires reported in the metro area.
It is unclear if the fires are related to the demonstrations, but many were started near or around the area of the protests.
On May 30, the second night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd there were 23 fires reported. Thirteen people were arrested.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.