Authorities release 911 call made by Meighan Cordie’s mom after daughter’s disappearance

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Authorities have released a call Meighan Cordie’s mom made to Yamhill County dispatchers after Cordie disappeared near Dayton last month.
The call adds detail to an investigation deputies have kept close to the chest.
Cordie, 27, was found dead five days after she disappeared after a wedding at Heiser Farms on Grand Island.
Cordie’s mom told Yamhill County deputies she got into a fight with her daughter after the wedding. She said that was last time she saw Cordie alive.
In her call to authorities the next day, Cordie’s mother says she is worried.
“My daughter has been missing since last night, and I’m getting kind of worried because she is supposed to work in 10 minutes and I haven’t heard anything from her,” she says. “We were at a wedding and she was upset and got out of the car, and I haven’t heard from her since, and I haven’t been able to find her.”
Cordie’s mom says she drove around for two hours that morning looking for Cordie where she got out of the car. She says she also checked local hospitals and jails, but didn’t find her.
Cordie Aug. 18 left her phone, wallet and shoes inside her mom’s car. Her body was later found nine miles from where she disappeared.
Detectives say she died from blunt force trauma.
There has been no word if investigators are looking for any suspects in regard to the case or if the public is in danger.
Law enforcement continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
