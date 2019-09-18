SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in West Salem, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook that the incident occurred on Edgewater Street Northwest near the Goodwill.
The public is asked to avoid the area while law enforcement is on scene.
No other details have been released at this time.
FOX 12 Oregon will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
