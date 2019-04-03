WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking video from the Villebois neighborhood to help as the fire investigation continues.
Authorities said they are looking for video from the early morning hours of Sunday March 31, including cell phone video or surveillance video such as doorbell cameras, home security systems, or business surveillance that could assist with the investigation.
This includes not just the area around the fire, but other parts of the Villebois neighborhood, according to deputies.
Anyone having such video should contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
Deputies said they are gathering information as if the fire were a criminal investigation because the cause and origin have not been determined yet.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
