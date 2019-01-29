BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police officers, prosecutors and victim advocates from across the state are in Beaverton this week for a training that focuses on child sex trafficking.
The training is being led by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
FOX 12 has covered several stories in the Portland area about child sex trafficking, including local arrests and prosecutions.
“The traffickers know that the suburbs around here, your Beaverton, Tigard, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, there are people willing to pay top dollar to exchange money for sex,” Detective Chad Opitz with the Beaverton Police Department said.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Anthony Curry was convicted on 23 counts of various sex crimes after prosecutors say he trafficked a 15-year-old girl he met at a bus stop in Portland.
Two months ago, an investigation by Beaverton police led to the conviction of Mario Hoggatt, who was sentenced to 70 months in prison for trafficking a 17-year-old girl into prostitution.
Experts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say they’ve received reports of child sex trafficking in every U.S. state and in every kind of community.
That’s why they say it so important for police officers and other experts to come together for training.
Attendees at the training heard from survivors and forensic interviewers who shared trends and investigative techniques. They also learned of some of the warning signs to watch out for.
“If a child has a large amount of cash, especially after a missing incident, is going to be huge, if they have hotel keys, how did they get access to those hotel keys?” Eliza Reock, a child sex trafficking strategic advisor with NCMEC, said. “If they have prepaid phones they’re unwilling to explain, more and more kids have tattoos these days, but if a kid has tattoos they’re unwilling to explain or has anything that says loyalty, ownership, money, anything that might indicate this is a branding as opposed to a tattoo the child wanted to get.”
Advocates say the biggest way to help prevent trafficking is to keep a watchful eye out of warning signs.
They say that if you suspect trafficking, you should report it at 1-800-THE-LOST.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
