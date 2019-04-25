MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With the weather getting warmer, local rivers may look beautiful and inviting, but there is a lot of hidden danger that people may not realize until it's too late.
Vancouver police says on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy jumped into the Columbia River from a dock at Marine Park. When the teen began struggling, a man went into the water to save him.
Both of them were quickly swept away by the river's current and ended up 400 yards downstream before being rescued.
Sgt. Steve Dangler with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Unit said how fast they were swept away is not surprising.
"Water is flowing typically between two and four miles per hour. Doesn't sound like a whole lot, but when you start talking about pressure exerted up against the body in a water way, it becomes extremely important," said Sgt. Dangler.
Sgt. Dangler said right now before they've increased their patrols for the summer, their response time can be anywhere from five to 35 minutes. He also said people are responsible for their safety.
The public should remember that all area rivers are very full right now, and the current is moving fast. Also, the water is still extremely cold and could cause hypothermia quickly.
Rescue crews say anytime someone is in a boat or in the water - they should wear a life jacket.
Vancouver police said the teen and the man were checked out by medics after they were pulled from the water and are doing OK.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
