An auto shop in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to Erick's Auto Tech, located at 8633 Southeast Stark, at around 12:46 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the auto repair shop fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called to provide additional help.
PF&R said there was no way to make entry into the building so crews had to maintain a defensive fire attack.
A man inside a home attached to the auto shop was able to make it out safely. A pet cat has not been found, but is believed to be OK.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the building is a near total loss. They are working on the cause of the fire.
