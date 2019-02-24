Avalanche blocks traffic on Highway 20 near Santiam Pass

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An avalanche fell across Highway 20 on Santiam Pass Sunday morning, blocking traffic and causing delays for drivers, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
The avalanche at milepost 79.8 temporarily blocked at least one westbound lane and caused estimated delays of at least two hours.
Crews cleared the avalanche by Sunday afternoon.
ODOT while the road was blocked advised drivers in the area to use alternate routes if possible.
See Tripcheck.com for the latest updates.
