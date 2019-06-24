PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Canadian punk pop star Avril Lavigne will perform in the Rose City on her first tour in five years.
Lavigne’s “Head Above Water” tour includes 15 concerts in North America, including the Keller Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 15 as its second stop.
The tour, named after Lavigne’s newest album, will support the singer’s charity: $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with serious illnesses and disabilities, with a special emphasis on Lyme disease due to Lavigne’s personal disagnosis.
Lavigne first gained fame nearly two decades ago as a teenager with hits like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Over her career, she has released six studio albums and has been nominated for six Grammy Awards.
Tickets for the Sept. 15 performance will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday at AvrilLavigne.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
