Baby animals and donuts: Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm reopens as a drive thru

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A place known for its pumpkin patch and tree farm is opening a drive through service so families can check out its Spring additions and adorable animals.
Families can drive thru the Farm Safari at Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm in Northwest Portland.
The farm had a couple of loops that families can explore and as a bonus they can get a half a dozen donuts which the farm is famous for.
But above all it's fun to see those Spring baby animals.
"You get to drive through.... see the farm," Jim Kessinger of Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm said.
It’s a way for kids to check out the animals especially because so many field trips had to be canceled this year.
To purchase a ticket or to find more information, visit plumperpumpkins.com.
