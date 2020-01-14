PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 3-month-old cockatoo stolen from a store in southeast Portland has returned home.
The bird, named Charlie, was stolen in October last year from the Bird Hut off Southeast Division Street.
According to police, the rose-breasted cockatoo was valued at around $2,200.
The bird’s owners were concerned, as the animal was still bottle-fed and might not survive outside of their care.
The Bird Hut confirms a person bought the bird from someone and did not know he had been stolen. That person had been regularly feeding the bird seeds, fresh fruit, and veggies, according to workers.
(1) comment
So any leads?
